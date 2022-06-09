Ibadan book club eulogises gov makinde’s wife, tamunominini on her birthday

0 0

The Ibadan Book Club celebrated the 50th birthday of Oyo State’s First Lady, Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, on Thursday. Members of the Ibadan Book Club expressed delight in Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde’s humanitarian activities, according to a statement issued by Odunyemi Ayobami, the Club’s Coordinator.

Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, according to her, is a woman of substance, a team leader who inspires others, and possesses humility, which is an essential component of leadership. She also described the governor’s wife as a rare jewel who is always supportive and a shoulder to lean on.

The club further noted that as First Lady of Oyo State, the governor’s wife had been transforming and uplifting the quality of life of widows and the less privileged members of society.

Ibadan Book Club finally wished Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde a happy 50th birthday celebration and prayed that God almighty will grant her many more years of good health and strength.

