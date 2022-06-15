More secrets of Mr Peter Obi were unveiled – Edwin Chukwujekwu

0 0

APGA cannot mourn the exit of Mr Peter Obi with all these secret findings surrounding him.

1. Those who knew Peter Obi will attest to the fact that he has been a drug dealer beginning from his days as an undergraduate at UNN. He was hardly attending lectures and only managed to graduate with a third class in Philosophy after spending 12 years at the University.

2. His brother-in-law, who incidentally is one of the hirelings used by him for his nefarious drug trafficking business, is currently languishing in jail far away from London. This is the major cause of strain between Obi and his in-laws. It is on record that his closeness to Dubem Obazie was because Dubem served a jail term for drug trafficking because of Peter.

3. Obi should explain his relationship with former Military Administrator, Governor Ibim Princewill and Col Earnest Kizito Attah of Cross River State whom he helped as a conduit to fleece Cross River State government thus contributing to the underdevelopment of the state.

4. Obi should explain to Ndi Anambra the circumstances of his father’s death, which remains his best-kept secret. Before then, we can reveal that Obi’s father was drowned to death by Obi’s associates in the drug trade whom he short-changed in a business deal, prompting the mafias to kill the old man whom they drowned bounded hands and feet with bricks around his neck.

5. Given the level of insecurity in Anambra state, ”Saint” Peter Obi should explain how he expends his security vote since it is on record that he collects over 470 million nairas per month as security vote (220 million nairas from Local Government and 250 million Naira from the state FAC accounts)

6. Just as Peter Obi professes his Catholicism for political expediency, we ask him to summon the moral courage and explain to the Catholic faithful his relationship with the Olumba Olumba Obu (OOO) Cult sect, where his wife is a known member. It is also on record that Peter Obi met his wife at a nightclub in Auchi. The lady had two children from two different men -an Albino and a Ghanaian. The affirmed Catholic is yet to wed his wife in the church.

7. Obi is yet to explain the mystery behind the 250 million nairas that was found in the possession of his aides. He is yet to produce the contractor and publish the contractual agreement that stipulates that this very contractor will be paid in cash and also a reference to any other known precedents. Not even the famous late Barkin Zuwo of Kano State paid contractors in cash.

8. Obi should explain why he has continued to loot the resources of the state using his brother, Ndibe Obi, Ejike Onwusogbulu and a certain Chidi Agbapu -a Lagos based stockbroker as a conduit for money laundering while the youths in Anambra remain unemployed;

9. Obi was elected governor on the platform of APGA, and it is on record that he never convened an APGA meeting, thereby destroying the entire party structure. Obi should explain to party faithful and loyalists why he destroyed the party;

10. Obi should explain to Ndi Anambra what happened to the state local government allocations and why Anambra under Obi is the only state in Nigeria without elected local government officers in place?

In view of the foregoing, we demand his immediate resignation or face further disclosure of his criminal past and present.

Edwin Chukwujekwu

Chairman

Nonyelum Nwokoye

Secretary

