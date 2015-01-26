Codewit World News’ ethical code is based on the willingness of it being accurate, fair and complete, and for its contributors to act with honesty, transparency, and independence, including independence from conflicts of interest.
Truth and Accuracy
Blasters are expected to be as accurate as possible. Getting facts from verifiable sources is the cardinal principle of journalism. Codewit World News always strives for accuracy, provides all the relevant facts available, and ensures that they have been verified. Codewit World News makes it clear when it cannot corroborate certain information.
Independence
Blasters must be independent voices; Codewit World News does not act, formally or informally, on behalf of special interests, whether political, corporate, or cultural. Independent fact-checking by other employees or actors is always involved in the publication process.
Fairness and Impartiality
Most stories have at least two sides. While there is no obligation to present every side in every piece, stories are balanced and add context. Impartial reporting builds trust and confidence.
Humanity
Blasters do not harm. What Codewit World News publishes or broadcasts may be offensive to some, but it is aware of the impact of its words and images on the lives of others. Private persons have privacy rights that must be balanced against the public interest in reporting information about them.
Accountability
A sure sign of professionalism and responsible journalism is the ability to hold oneself accountable. Corrections are published when errors are discovered. Codewit World News listens to the concerns of its audience.
The Society of Professional Journalists’ code of ethics offers the following advice, which is representative of the practical ideas of Codewit World News. Quoting directly:
- Show compassion for those who may be affected adversely by news coverage. Use special sensitivity when dealing with children and inexperienced sources or subjects.
- Be sensitive when seeking or using interviews or photographs of those affected by tragedy or grief.
- Recognize that gathering and reporting information may cause harm or discomfort. Pursuit of the news is not a license for arrogance.
- Recognize that private people have a greater right to control information about themselves than do public officials and others who seek power, influence or attention. Only an overriding public need can justify intrusion into anyone’s privacy.
- Show good taste. Avoid pandering to lurid curiosity.
- Be cautious about identifying juvenile suspects or victims of sex crimes.
- Be judicious about naming criminal suspects before the formal filing of charges.
- Balance a criminal suspect’s fair trial rights with the public’s right to be informed.
