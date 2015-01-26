FACT-CHECKING POLICY & REGULATION

Reporters must be precise with their words, headlines, and URLs. They must understand that words have power and act responsibly. In doing so, reporters must verify the information they gather. This includes identifying information such as names and positions, but also includes factual statements and accounts. Reporters conduct their own fact checking using their own judgment guided by the ethics policy. The codewit will use fact checkers in certain circumstances it deems warranted.

We are a member of IPSO, the biggest written content regulator in the UK. IPSO is a brand that is increasingly recognised and trusted by the public as a sign of professionally produced content and external accountability. We display the IPSO mark in our publications and on our websites as a sign of quality, trusted, regulated journalism.

COMPLAINTS & WHO TO CONTACT

Complaints and requests for editorial corrections or clarifications should be referred to the editor in the first instance, who can be contacted as follows:

It is essential that your email is headed “Complaint” in the subject line and contains the following information:

your name, postal address, email address and telephone number.

title of the publication concerned;

date of publication;

page number or website page address (or a copy of the story);

details of the complaint.

We may ask for more detail, but once the full details have been established, we will try to resolve any complaint brought under the Editors’ Code within 28 days. If you are dissatisfied with our answer, you may then refer the matter to IPSO.

For complaints about non-editorial third-party comments on website articles, you should always use the “report this post” function next to the comment.