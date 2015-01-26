Codewit World News believes in transparency and honesty. Therefore, Codewit News will correct mistakes promptly. Fullness and freshness of information represent two inescapable values in the online journalism world, and Blasting News believes that accuracy is equally essential; we ensure expediency in making corrections when needed.

Codewit News is dedicated to informing its readers when it has made a mistake (however big or small), conveying the error’s severity, and providing the correct information as soon as the mistake is brought to attention.

When an error is detected within an article, Codewit News immediately works to find the correct information and clearly displays the corrections wherever possible within the article. The corrections will include:

The correct information. What was originally published that was incorrect. The date (and time, if available) when the change took place. The process to report errors from within articles is made easy to understand, by providing an email address and form to contact us at the beginning of each article.

Whenever errors cannot be amended within the body of an article’s content, corrections are displayed clearly in the last paragraph of the news content. Rather than remove completely the content containing a mistake, we provide clarification and admittance of our mistakes to preserve transparency.