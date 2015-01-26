Editorial Team Info

Factual. Precise. Unbiased.
At Codewit, we strive to maintain the highest standards of editorial integrity across every piece of content that we publish. Our Managing Editor, content leads and journalists work in a system where there are defined layers of checks and balances. This ensures that all information passes through multiple sets of eyes, and that readers get the best of the sporting world in an unbiased and unadulterated form.
How our journalists work
Codewit has journalists in various parts of the globe, who bring forth accurate and credible stories about the games, players and teams that matter. Our journalists work closely with our content management and editorial teams for every story they put out. All headlines, beats and story angles are pre-approved and then assigned to seasoned journalists for reporting on.
Our Editorial Process
Our content team validates the authenticity of a news story or headline before delegating it to a journalist.
The journalist submits the first draft of the story.
A thorough fact-check and clean-up is done by a member of the editorial team, and the story is sent back to the journalist if there are any major changes required.
The journalist submits the second draft of the story with the corrections made.
A second editor takes up the draft, and conducts further hygiene checks.
The story is published if it meets the editorial standards.
The published story is reviewed by a member of the Content Improvement Team, to iron out any errors that may have been missed by the first two editors.
A fortnightly audit of published stories is jointly conducted by the editorial and content management teams.
A Message From our Managing Editor
What does news need to be? It needs to be quick, it needs to be reliable, it needs to be accurate, and it needs to be easily accessible. And we at Codewit do everything in our power to ensure that all of our content fulfils those 4 requirements to the letter. Our foremost objective is to disseminate information in its purest as well as its most engaging form. We give our readers all the sports content they are looking for, whether it is technical dissemination of a player’s on-field performance or any kind of relevant off-field news. Codewit has a vast array of reputed journalists who bring forth breaking news as well as hard-hitting interviews on a daily basis. They always have their foot on the pedal, whether it is in covering blockbuster sporting contests, giving real-time updates on delicate sporting controversies, or uncovering the truth of underprivileged athletic talents. Nothing escapes our team of experienced and industrious reporters, who do everything in their power to educate and entertain their audience on all things sports.
We are meticulous about our news sources, and we strive to give our readers the truth and nothing but the truth. Our journalists are bloodhounds when it comes to digging up interesting stories and also sticklers for credibility; we firmly believe there can be no compromise on accuracy. We also take pains to ensure that our content is free of any kind of prejudice, whether it is political, racial, sexual or religious. Of course, one of our mission statements at the start of our journey was to report on the lesser-known aspects of the sporting world, and we remain committed to that too. Bringing to light the untold stories of struggling young athletes is always one of the focus areas for our journalists, and the fact that we have diversified into different streams and types of content will not change that.
