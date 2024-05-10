Peter Obi’s Transformative Contributions to Education in Anambra State

Former Governor Peter Obi’s tenure in Anambra State is distinguished by significant and forward-thinking contributions to the education sector. Renowned for his innovative and strategic approach, Mr. Obi eschewed the typical political maneuvers of constructing new, unnecessary infrastructure. Instead, he focused on the revitalization and maintenance of existing educational facilities, recognizing that the restoration of these institutions was essential for improving educational quality and integrity across the state.

Under his administration, Anambra consistently delivered outstanding results, notably leading Nigeria in WAEC scores for eight consecutive years. This achievement underscores the efficacy of Mr. Obi’s commitment to enhancing the educational framework without succumbing to the pressures of populist politics.

In a landmark move in 2011, Mr. Obi initiated the return of over 1,000 primary schools to their original owners, primarily churches, with a substantial investment of N6 billion to support their maintenance. This decision was grounded in the belief that the moral decay in society stemmed partly from the improper governance of educational institutions, which had been stripped from their missionary founders during the post-war era by the defunct East Central State Government. By reinstating these schools with their founding bodies, Mr. Obi aimed to reinstate the high standards of discipline and academics associated with them.

This policy did not merely transfer ownership; it fostered a collaborative environment where the state continued to pay staff salaries and the missions managed day-to-day operations, leading to a dramatic turnaround in the academic and moral landscape of these schools. The benefits of this initiative became evident when students from Regina Pacis Model Secondary School, under the auspices of the mission-run schools, clinched a gold medal at the World Technovation Challenge in Silicon Valley, highlighting the global competitive edge Anambra students could achieve.

The success of this educational policy has been widely recognized and upheld by subsequent administrations, further validating Mr. Obi’s visionary leadership. His efforts have been praised by various stakeholders, including religious leaders and educational authorities, who have noted the marked improvement in both the quality of education and the moral calibre of students.

In recognition of his revolutionary approach to education, Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye of the Nnewi Diocese lauded Mr. Obi for his pivotal role in transforming Anambra’s educational landscape. The Bishop emphasized that the return of schools has not only restored educational excellence but has also rekindled the moral and ethical values that the missions strive to instill.

Today, Anambra’s educational achievements continue to reflect Peter Obi’s enduring legacy—an investment in sustainable education reforms that prioritize long-term benefits over short-term gains, ensuring that the leaders of tomorrow are nurtured in institutions that cater to both their academic prowess and moral development.