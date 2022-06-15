Codewit World News

A free and Balance flow

Africa

President of Rwanda General Paul Kagame has ordered for immediate deportation of 18 Chinese nationals

Senibo Chris Finebone
0 0
Spread the love
       
Read Time:39 Second

AFRICAN Giant Leader, President of Rwanda General Paul Kagame has ordered for the immediate deportation of 18 Chinese nationals, “the 18 investors were found guilty of mistreating Rwandan workers and grubbing land on which they operated their business”. President Kagame said.

Chinese investors exploited Rwandan people and also took advantage of them by making them work abnormal hours like slaves. “Africa is for Africans. We can’t be slaves in Africa. We don’t tolerate the nonsense of discrimination here” General Kagame added

“Rwanda is for Africans and those who mean well for us. I am directing the 18 Chinese investors to leave Rwanda immediately and must never return back. Rwandan people must enjoy their rights in their country. Let this be a lesson to the remaining Chinese investors” President Kagame warned

Maris-Naomi Onwutalobi

About Post Author

Senibo Chris Finebone

mynaijavideos@gmail.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Previous post Ex Gov. Ambode Submitted Documents With Proofs to Buhari of the Atrocities of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Reason Why Buhari Vowed Never to Allow Tinubu to Succeed Him

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Social profiles
Close

Related Post

%d bloggers like this: