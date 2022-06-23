MERCY CHINWO SET TO WED LAGOS PASTOR

0 0

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo would be getting married soon to Pastor Blessed of Waterbrook church where singer, Banky W also pastors in.

Their wedding will hold in Port Harcourt in August 2022.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page moments ago, the beautiful 31-year-old singer, Mercy Chinwo wrote “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet”

Also announcing the good news, the groom-to-be, Pastor Blessed wrote “I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! Mercy Chinwo, thanks for saying YES!

I LOVE YOU DEARLY!

Ecclesiastical 9:9

Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil.”

Check out their pre-wedding photos below:

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in from Celebrity members of the Waterbrook church such as Adesua Etomi, Jemima Osunde and others.

Lami Phillips wrote “Are you actually kidding me! This makes my heart so glad! What an amazing pairing!!!! First time I heard you sing live was at @mywaterbrook ! God is such a fab matchmaker! Congratulations

Lala Akindoji wrote “I’m screeeaaaammmiiiiiiiinnggggggggggggg with jooyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. So good!!!!! Congrats guyssss”

