IPOB requests the release of Igbo people who have been wrongfully incarcerated from the UK, the US, and other countries.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have denounced the purported arrest and wrongful incarceration of Igbo people in Kenji, Niger State’s Wawa military base, which they claim was carried out on the Federal Government of Nigeria’s orders.

The separatist group appealed to the world community for support in gaining the release of these Igbo persons who had been wrongfully detained and incarcerated.

These were disclosed by IPOB on Thursday in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

The statement partly reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to condemn the continued and unlawful detention of Igbo youths, fathers and mothers in Imo State, Anambra State, Enugu State, Abia state and Ebonyi State detention facilities in the North more especially in Wawa military barracks at Kenji (Kainji) Niger State.

 “We appeal to the International community to prevail on Nigeria Government and its security agents to discharge all the Igbo people unlawfully arrested without trial from the above mentioned States, because this act is a pure “human rights violation of a particular race” “racial profiling, violation of freedom of worship, discrimination and persecution”.

“IPOB now watches with keen interest going forward on discriminatory treatment and crimes against Biafrans and Igbos in particular. We are everywhere and our eyes and ears are everywhere as well. Igbos are  the most law abiding race within our space, we are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters that has high regard for lives, therefore, we warn the Nigerian Armed forces and Police to desist from killing Igbos untimely otherwise it will bounce back to them harshly.

“The Biafra restoration project has crossed the Rubicon and can no longer be stopped and it would be achieved in no distant time.

“Nigeria military should dignify themselves by releasing the Igbos under incarceration in various confinement facilities including those in Wawa military detention center in Niger State and other Northern states Nigeria.”

