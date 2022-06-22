Codewit World News

A free and Balance flow

Celebrity Reality shows

Fabio Jackson: In a video, a man who resembles Michael Jackson breaks dances and impresses many.

Agency Report Agency Report
0 0
Spread the love
1      
Read Time:1 Minute, 5 Second

A man who has a striking resemblance with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has continued to ride on that fame The doppelganger identified as Fabio Jackson has amassed a large following of 2.1 million fans on social media platform TikTok Keeping his fans entertained, the social media personality makes videos in which he break-dances to the singer’s songs and other engaging contents

What would you do if you found out that you have a striking resemblance with a widely-known celebrity? For a young man identified as Fabio Jackson, a Michael Jackson doppelganger, it means more than just going viral.

Since his discovery some years ago, Fabio has taken advantage of his fame to become a content creator and this has seen his followers on social media grow tremendously.

On TikTok, his account @theefabiojackson has over 2.1 million followers.

 

@theefabiojackson

In one of his videos, the American could be seen dressed in the late singer's kind of outfit as he did a break-dance before a large mirror. The young man has however come under fire for doing multiple surgeries to look more like Michael Jackson, Famous People Today reports. People who come across his videos for the first time can't help but wonder if Michael Jackson reincarnated.

 

 

About Post Author

Agency Report

support@codewit.com
https://www.codewit.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Obiaruko Ndukwe Previous post Amaechi didn’t lose. Neither will Wike lose. It is the people of the East that lost a golden opportunity

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Post