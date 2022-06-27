Codewit World News

Information About Potential Denmark, Norway and Sweden Pilot Strike

As a result of the notice of strike given by the pilots’ unions in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, we’d like to tell you that you can get up-to-date information here.

Mediation is ongoing and SAS’ ambition is to reach an agreement as soon as possible to avert a strike. A potential strike might affect SAS’ air traffic with earliest start Wednesday June 29th.

If strike will be initiated a number of flights might be affected. As a precaution we therefore offer a rebooking option free of charge. If you normally book your travel through an agency, we kindly ask you to contact your travel agency for further assistance and information.

We truly apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you and your colleagues.

Best wishes from SAS

