Ministerial Appointment: Udi and Akwa Ibom’s Umana Proves Amaechi as a Truly Selfless Leader – Eze

….Congratulates and Urges Ministerial-Nominees to Remain Focused and Visionary for Nigeria’s Journey to Success

….Congratulates Ikenga for a Well Deserved Appointment

…. Pleads with Other Members of Amaechi Political Family to be Hopeful for a Better Tomorrow

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, member of the APC Legacy Projects Media Team and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the emergence of the Ministerial nominees from Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States, Udi Odum and Umana O. Umana as befitting rewards for good statesmanship by President Mohammadu Buhari, in his quest to deliver greater democratic dividends to Nigerians and accomplish the mandates of his administration within time.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said the nominations pioneered by former Presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi – the immediate past Minister of Transportation and the most outstanding Minister in the annals of history, has further solidified the establishment of the former Rivers Governor as the future of this country’s political emancipation and development, given his accommodating and sagacious leadership, moral inputs to national development and enduring legacies both as the Governor of Rivers State and as a Minister.

The party Chief said Amaechi’s inputs to what the APC/Buhari administration has achieved is very visible even to the blind and for some of those who are today enjoying and benefitting from the APC administration to feel that Amaechi should be kicked out from the system are desperate wicked.

“The high level conspiracies to ensure that Amaechi leaves the seat of power not minding all his inputs are sheer wickedness. I am however convinced that God has not abandoned Amaechi and that very obvious fact should be the most important thing to those who may be pained over the plots against him.”

“As a matter of recompense, most of those involved in the high level conspiracies against Amaechi are reaping the fruits of their actions and the ex-Minister is not moved as he awaits for God’s direction about his future.”

Eze noted with happiness that the nomination of Hon. Odum Udi and Chief Umana O. Umana as Minsters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria once again put Amaechi not only as a rare, selfless Leader but a true caring Leader.

Highlighting that though many maybe disappointed about the latest nominees with the feeling that appointments are only meant for those from their tribes or class, Eze restated that Amaechi is one honest and detribalized Nigerian who plays down tribal sentiments with the strong believe that appointments should be meant for trusted, competent and loyal human beings.

The appointments of Hon. Odum Udi and Chief Umana Okon Umana, Eze said came to the duo as a surprise as none of them was expecting such exalted office.

“With these nominations, no matter what may be the thought of anybody, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has placed himself amongst selfless and caring Leaders of our time”.

Eze further highlighted that Hon. Udi is a classical example and description of what loyalty is all about and based on his perseverance and loyalty to the political family of Amaechi, he has today reaped the fruits of all his sacrifices over the years.

Eze quoted Dr. Ugoji Egbujo as stating that “…in few weeks time, this young man will be 50 who became a champion for his people. Leaving primary school at 14 and finishing secondary school without a good result could have produced a deviant in the creeks. But not Odum Udi. He trudged on into business and farming. Toil and faith in God, living and farming in the creeks, yielded dividends. A generous and caring man, unaffected by urban drift, Odum Udi developed into a local community organizer. As his business blossomed, the thirst for self-improvement led him to start studying again. He rewrote NECO in 2000.

His exceptional leadership abilities were identified fairly early by his political party. Governor Peter Odili appointed him the caretaker chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area in 2003. After a one-year stint as chairman, he gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt to study Management. But his people, amongst whom he lived, yearned for his leadership. In 2008, he was elected chairman of Abua/Odual LGA. In 2009, the tenacious man graduated from the University of Port Harcourt with a bachelor’s in management sciences. A consummate community manager, Odum Udi forsook the city and lived and worked in the creeks. In 2011, he was re-elected executive chairman of the local government area. In recognition of his exemplary services, the state decorated him as the best-performing local government chairman in 2008-09.

Two-time award-winning executive chairman of Abua/Odual LGA and three-time decorated caretaker committee chairman, Odum Udi is a champion of community organizing. Hungry for self-improvement, he continued his studies. In 2012, he earned a postgraduate diploma in Management.”

In Rivers State politics, for you to be recognized or acknowledged you have to join the group of betrayers but not Hon. Udi who has been consistent and one of our very best in as much as CRA’s political family is concerned through the grace of God Amaechi as a the people’s Leader fetched this great asset to replace him as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Throwing more light about this engima in the politics of Rivers State, Lady Obiabin Alice Onukwugha a seasoned Journalist based in Rivers State who is from the same Local Govt Area with this great Philosopher King of our time stated in her article titled, “Udi Odum: The Messiah you don’t know”

In 2012, Abua/Odual was hit with the worse flood. It coincided when Hon Odum was Chairman of Abua/Odual local government area of Rivers State.

Communities in Odual were submerged, because it’s surrounded with rivers and creeks both from Nembe and Ogbia in Bayelsa state and the Orashi River in Rivers State. Odual is a hybrid kingdom.

As a man who cared for his people, Hon Odum, then local government Chairman, sent boats to evacuate the people of Odual to Abua Central where he provided a camp for them with his own resources.

.

Being the selfless leader that he is, Hon. Odum, distributed every bit of what was sent, never siphoning or embezzling anything as is the most cases we hear today. Even when some relief materials came months the people had returned to their Communities, the communities still got them. And while at the camp, Hon Odum provided the best comfort for the people, not letting them lack anything.

Permit me to observe here that after the administration of Hon. Odum, there have been constant flooding, in Abua/Odual except for last year (2021). But never had any other administration in the area done what Hon Odum did.

Recently, when some committees were formed in the APC, I poured out my heart asking when an Abua/Odual man will ever be appointed into such high-level stakeholder committee of a party. But praise God the answer is here.

Hon Odum is not just a loyalists, he is a strategist, a performer, a square peg in a square hole, who will definitely bring the needed change in whatever ministry he will be assigned to. As for the Abua/Odual people, our time for political emancipation is now.

To the Rt. Hon. former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while I cannot speak for the Abua/Odual people, I still ask for permission to say on behalf of our great people, thank you. Thank you for choosing one of our own. Thank you for rewarding loyalty, thank you for recognizing hard work. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Alua. GOD BLESS YOU!”

This is the man that the Peoples Leader Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi misunderstood by many who don’t know him risked to appoint a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thereby given hope to rest of the faithful members of his team that the future is very very bright no matter the odds.

Eze further highlighted that in recognition of the sufferings and sacrifices that Amaechi made in establishing the APC in the South South region of Nigeria and as the South South Leader of APC, he was given the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari to also nominate a Minister from Akwa Ibom and he nominated yet another great Giant in the politics of Akwa-Ibom, Chief Umana Okon Umana a close associate of Amaechi and a man who loves to thread where tigers are afraid to pass.

Umana, according to records, was born August 20, 1959 in Calabar, Cross River State. He is a renowned economist and politician.

He has held the positions of the State Director of Budget; Permanent Secretary Budget (October 2000 – August 2003) and Hon. Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom (Aug 2003 – May 2007). He was the immediate past Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government (June 2007 – July 2013).

He has a degree in Economics in University of Calabar (1980) and an MBA (Finance) 1987. He has attended specialized management courses and these include the Senior Executive Program (2002) of the Columbia University Graduate School of Business as well as the Senior Executive Program (2009) of the London Business School.

Umana served as Secretary to the State Government when Godswill Akpabio was governor of Akwa Ibom State. Incidentally, the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), He was governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State during the 2015 election, which was won by incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Eze encouraged those who have continued to stand faithful with the political family of Amaechi to remain undeterred as Amaechi is not one that forgets those who have stood with him only that as a human being, he cannot reach all his supporters at the same time but with time, no matter the odds, he will get to most members of his team.

Another classical example of a befitting reward for loyalty is the appointment of Hon. Ikenga Chibuike, a one man army that all efforts to influence him to betray Amaechi remained a dream in the eyes of those who were assigned for this devilish task as a Director of National Inland Waterways (NIWA) from 2022 to -2025.

According to Eze, Hon. Chibuike was amongst a special class of leaders from Rivers State nurtured by Amaechi right from the University. Others in this class include Nwuke Anucha, Dakuku Peterside, Sunny Obowu, Gabriel Pidomson, Temple Amadi, Obed Chinda to mention but a few.

This one man soldier was from 1998/99 the Ikwerre-APP party chairman and by 2000 appointed the Special Assistant to the commissioner, Culture and Tourism.

From 2000-2005 he was appointed Commissioner, Public Affairs/Political Clearance. Rivers state Independent Electoral commission and by 2007-2011 Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Government House, PH

In appreciation for his love excellence, he was in 2008-2011 appointed the Secretary, Greater Port Harcourt Land Acquisition Committee and by 2012-2014 Special Assistant(Admin) to the Managing Director/CEO, NDDC

By 2014, Ikenga was appointed Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government (Care-Taker) and from 2017 till date, maintained his position as the Leader of Party (APC), Ikwerre Local Government

Finally Amaechi saw to his appointment as a Director, National Inland Waterways (NIWA) from 2022 -2025

Apostle Eugene Ogu a highly respected Christian Leader in Nigeria and the Spiritual Head of the Amaechi’s political family in affirming the trustworthiness of this great political Oroko stated, “it is my prayers, that God bless this great grassroot mobilize and indomitable political icon and defender of his people,and one that refuses to throw in the towel in betrayal of his master and principal Amaechi,as others are doing, sitting hunger and leak of appointment as reasons for their actions.”

Testifying about the benevolence and greatness of this special Gift to Nigeria, Eze postulated how AMAECHI’S SEEDS ARE GERMINATING ACROSS THE WORLD.

According to the report posted by Barr. Eli Sogbeye, “Odeobi Ekpar, Son of a local farmer in Abua Odual LGA of Rivers State. His life and that of his family changed for the better when he won Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency’s (RSSDA) Scholarship to study in Canada during the Rotimi Amaechi era as Governor. Today he just moved in to his own house in Ontario Canada.

Thank You Amaechi, father of both rich and poor kids. Many of these guys (Amaechi beneficiaries) are today scattered all over the world.

God Bless Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

I just pray and that Politicians should use political offices to change the lives of ordinary members of the public.

Eze finally congratulated and urged the Ministerial-nominees to remain focused and visionary for Nigeria’s Journey to Success..

Let me urge those who have deserted Amaechi for one reason or the other to be informed that the future is still very bright for those who have resolved to stay with him not minding the odds.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

