Her Majesty queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace announces

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the palace said.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow ..

