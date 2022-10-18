Atiku flees to France for medical treatment.

0 0

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has reportedly travelled out of the nation to France to attend to his health difficulties.

According to reports, Atiku left the nation for France shortly after his Kaduna rally on Monday to attend a medical checkup.

On Monday, Tinubu and the PDP’s presidential candidate met at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where Tinubu asked him where he was going.

He claimed to have just arrived from Kaduna. Atiku was reportedly on his way out of the country at the time.

According to a top source in the Atiku Campaign Organization, Atiku left the nation on Monday night for France, according to the Western Post.

According to the source, his doctors were waiting for him, and he had to leave soon after the rally in Kaduna due to an urgent need to attend to his health.

According to the insider, Atiku has a health issue that he is managing and he has to be in excellent shape as the party moves deeper into the campaign season.

According to the insider, his handlers felt he should respond to pending and normal medical issues as the campaign season became increasingly demanding and took a toll on him.

About Post Author Kazeem Ugbodaga

