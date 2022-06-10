After stopping Shavon Newman on the road, deputies present him with a brand-new bicycle.

0 0

On August 6th, police officers in the afternoon shift stopped at 38th St. and Whipple Ave N.W. to check on Shavon Newman, who appeared to be working on an old rusted bicycle.

Shavon told deputies that his bike was his daily mode of transportation to and from work. He lives on Fawcett Avenue Northwest and works at a restaurant in Jackson Township.

Unfortunately, due to its age and rust, his bike could not be repaired. Deputies offered him a ride home so he wouldn’t have to walk the entire distance with his broken bike.

Afternoon shift deputies were told the story of young Shavon Newman, and it touched their hearts. Today, deputies White and Miller along with Sgt Cook went to Shavon Newman’s residence to present him with a brand new bicycle.

Seeing the excitement on Shavon’s face as he tried out his new bike proved to us all that if anyone was deserving of this small token of kindness, he was truly the one. Keep up the good work Shavon your brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s office have your back.

Credit: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

