Justin Bieber is ‘heartbroken’ to have to cancel tour dates as his mystery illness ‘worsens.’

Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone his upcoming tour dates due to a mysterious illness.

The Peaches singer is currently on his massive Justice world tour in support of his number-one album of the same name.

His most recent performance was on Sunday in Detroit, and he was scheduled to resume his tour on Monday with two nights at New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden. However, Justin announced that he will be unable to perform his next set of shows.

‘Can’t believe I’m saying this,’ the 28-year-old singer said in an Instagram story to fans. I’ve tried everything to get better, but my illness is worsening. My heart breaks knowing that I will have to cancel the next few shows (doctors orders).

‘I love you all so much, and I’m going to rest and get better.’

It is unknown what ailment Justin has, but it is thought to be unrelated to Covid. He may also be forced to cancel his tour stop in Philadelphia on June 16 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Justin isn’t the only one in his family to have fallen ill recently as his wife, Hailey Bieber, also suffered a medical incident. 

The 25-year-old model was having breakfast with Justin when she started to feel unwell and temporarily lost the ability to speak as she began experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

In a recent YouTube video, Hailey explained that she had experienced a ‘really weird sensation’ which travelled from her shoulder, all the way down to her arm and into her fingertips.

