In Finland, a national campaign encourages passengers to use public transportation again.

The national public transportation campaign will continue on June 7, 2022, thanks to inter-authority cooperation. The campaign’s goal is to encourage passengers to use public transportation again. It was put on hold in late 2021 due to the deterioration of the COVID-19 situation.

The campaign was launched in response to the drop in passenger numbers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It encourages passengers to use public transportation again, allowing them to meet new people and participate in events. Its central message is “We’re waiting for you!” The campaign will be visible through a variety of communication channels, including online, radio, and social media.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Traficom, the Transport Infrastructure Agency, and the Prime Minister’s Office’s Finland Forward communications team.

The idea for the campaign came from a series of discussion forums held remotely in the summer of 2020, where Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka met with public transport operators. This led to the first campaign to support public transport. The current campaign is a continuation of the one launched in the summer of 2020.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications

