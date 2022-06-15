Codewit World News

‘California lady regains consciousness days after ‘Yahoo boy’ transports her to Nigeria,’ according to reports. [Video/Audio]

According to a social media report, a lady from California, United States, raised an alarm and accused a yet-to-be-identified suspected Yahoo boy of bringing her to Nigeria through devious means.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Badagry, Lagos State.

 

In a video clip posted by Instablog, an Instagram blogger, the lady claimed she arrived in the country three days ago but didn’t know how the boy persuaded her to come.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, whose voice can be heard in the video, stated that the two were taken to the home of a Baale in the community for further questioning.

 

