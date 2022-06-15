Codewit World News

Hoodlums storm Uniosun Teaching Hospital in search of a colleague’s body.

On Wednesday, hoodlums stormed the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo to retrieve the body of a colleague who died there.

On Tuesday afternoon, hoodlums engaged in a fight in the Asoje area of the state capital, prompting security operatives to storm the area. Residents accused Amotekun corps of shooting at the hoodlums, with two people allegedly killed and one taken to the hospital for treatment from gunshot injury.

The hoodlums, according to hospital sources, forced their way into the hospital to retrieve the body of the victim, who later died in the hospital.

The hoodlums, who were wielding different types of weapons, including cutlass, matchets, clubs, bottle, scared workers in the hospital forcing them to hide for cover.

They however laid siege on the morgue, where the body deposited with a view to retrieving  for burial.

The siege lasted for about thirty minutes during which no one can access the hospital, while patients and relatives also abandon the hospital until the hoodlums made away with the body.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee Uniosun teaching hospital, Dr Babatunde Afolabi said the matter has been resolved and the body taken out of the hospital

“The coroner has been done and the body has been taken out for burial. The matter has been rested”, he said.

