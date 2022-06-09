Codewit World News

Good news for those desirous of acquiring their PVCs 

INEC collaborates with the Enugu Literary Society (ELS) and the League of Women Voters of Nigeria in Enugu State to register new voters.
This means that if you go to any of the below-mentioned locations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Thursday, INEC will be there waiting with multiple PVC registration machines to register you without the usual long lines. The organizations responsible for this are the ENUGU LITERARY SOCIETY (ELS) and the LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF NIGERIA, ENUGU STATE.

Calendar: (to be updated daily as more centres are added)

1. Thursday, 9th June 2022. (Today)
Time: 9am- 4pm
Venue: RCCG REVIVAL CITY MAINLAND EMENE, ENUGU.
Also, Open to youths in Sunrise Estate, across the rail, Omife, Nome, Airport quarters, Destiny, Anamco, airport corner and mainland.

2. Thur/Fri 9th & 10th June 2022:
Venue: Ohuani Amagunze/Onichagu Community. Nkanu East LGA. 9 am.

3. Friday, 10th June 2022.
Time: 9 am- 5 pm
Venue: @Transformer IOU neighbourhood watch secretariat, No 8 umuchu street Idaw River, ENUGU.
Also, open to youths in UMUCHU, OMACHIANA, ONYEMAZU, NNAMANINWEDE, EZEOCHI, OZALLA, MOUNT, ACHINA, IDAW RIVER neighbourhood and environs.

4. Tue – Thur. 14-16th June 2022:
Venue: OWO/UBAHU/AMANKANU
Nkanu East. 9 am

Watch out for more centres soon

TO BRING A CENTRE NEAR YOU, CONTACT +234 708 894 4940.
Please, help pass the message across to other people. You no longer have any excuse not to get your PVC. Your destiny for the next 8 years may well depend on it.

