PAWA Conference Starts Thursday in Ibadan as Preparation in Top Gear

The Secretary-General of the PAN African Writers Association (PAWA), Dr. Wale Okediran has disclosed that preparation is in top gear toward the PAWA Conference and General Assembly.

Countdown to the much awaited PAWA Conference and General Assembly comes to a crescendo in less than 48 hours as expected delegates/writers from 40 African countries will be arriving from their respective countries.

The Theme of this year’s Conference is Literature since Makerere 1962: The African Writers’ Pan-African Agenda for Peace, Security, and Cultural Development.

The Programme line-up include Books Exhibition, Keynote Lectures, Panel Discussion, Business Meeting, Festival of Life, Excursions, Awards/Dinner Night.

ANA Secretary General, Dr. Wale Okediran has given firm assurances that PAWA is ready to deliver a memorable conference and finally urged writers, literary enthusiasts and the general public to attend.

The Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA), founded in November 1989, is a Ghana-based cultural institution “born in the larger crucible of Pan Africanism. It is an umbrella body of writers’ associations on the African continent and the Diaspora.

PAWA’s mission is to strengthen the cultural and economic bonds between the people on the African continent against the background of the continent’s acknowledged diverse but rich cultural, political and economic heritage.

