Boris Bondarev Russian diplomat resigns over war in Ukraine

Anthony Claret
Boris Bondarev
Boris Bondarev

A Russian diplomat has quit his job in protest at the “bloody, witless” war “unleashed by Putin against Ukraine”.

Boris Bondarev, whose LinkedIn says he worked at the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva, told the BBC he knew his decision to speak out may mean the Kremlin now considers him a traitor.

About Post Author

Anthony Claret

Anthony-Claret is a software Engineer, entrepreneur and the founder of Codewit INC and CEO of Portia Web Solutions.
