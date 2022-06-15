0 0

AMBODE THEN AS THE EMBATTLED GOVERNOR SUBMITTED DOCUMENTS WITH PROOFS TO BUHARI OF THE ATROCITIES OF BAT IN LAGOS STATE AND REASON WHY BUHARI VOWED NEVER TO ALLOW BAT SUCCEED HIM

Reasons why Tinubu the greedy ‘landlord’ is desperate to hold on to power — Gov Ambode

1. The 1,000 hectares of land valued at about N175Billion located at Lakowe near Abijo at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and given to Lekki concession company [LCC] which is owned by Tinubu and being developed as a golf course and housing estate by Assets and Resource Management Ltd [ARM]

2. The prime land of 157 hectares with 2.5km of Atlantic beach-front valued at about N100Billion.

3. The 14 hectares Parkview Ikoyi Estate foreshore land reclaimed by Lagos State Government is also owned by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and its valued at about N13Billion.

4. The Annex of the Lagos State Guest House in Asokoro, Abuja bought by the State Govt in 2006 for N450Million to protect the main house from a security breach. Shortly after he left office, the property was transferred to him under the Lagos State pension plan.

5. No.4, Oyinkan Abayomi [formerly Queens Drive], Ikoyi; A luxury 5- bedroom detached house on one acre of land which was originally the Lagos State Governor’s Guest House since 1979 was acquired by Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The property valued at about N950M was released to him by Fashola in 2007

6. Tinubu’s residence at No.26, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi is said to worth over N5.5Billion which is also part of his net worth.

7. The 250-hectares of land valued at about N165Billion & strategically located at the Ajah junction on Lekki Road which was initially meant for a General Hospital for the people of Eti-Osa is now his property. The property has been developed as a Royal Garden Housing Estate fully owned by Tinubu.

8. He also acquired for himself sophisticated private jet worth over $60Million.

Tinubu also owns some first-class luxury cars, one of them is G-Wagon said to worth N600 Million and built with bulletproof and bomb detector apparatus as well as surveillance cameras.

9. The choice property at Lekki- Epe road on which he built the multi-billion naira Oriental Hotel and the extension of a multi-storey car park beside it is said to worth N220Billion together with the hotel.

10. A Multi-level recreation centre by Mobil in Oniru Estate on Lekki-Epe Expressway jointly owned with ARM and Tunji Olowofe is said to worth about N55Billion.

11. Another 3.8 hectare of land at the Lagos State Fisheries Office in Victoria Island valued at over N3Billion is also his property.

12. The Fishery Landing jetty at Badore [where the Ilubinrin fishermen were to be relocated] valued at about N800Million is another choice property of Mr Tinubu.

13. The entire Ogudu foreshore scheme valued at about N6Billion. Adding to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Net Worth.

14. The Ilubinrin housing estate [which used to house Lagos State civil servants and judges up till 2007. This housing estate is worth about N3.5Billion has been since acquired by Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

15. The former Julius Berger yard at Oko Orisan, Epe valued at about N650Million.

16. Tinubu’s wife, Remi Tinubu, built the massive multi-billion naira New Era Foundation youth camp at the junction of Eleko, off the Lekki-Epe express road which is also part of Tinubu’s wealth.

17. TVC and Radio Continental are owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his media investments. These two media outfits are valued at about N3.6Billion.

18. Oando Oil which is managed by his younger brother, Wale Tinubu is in reality owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. This oil and gas company with revenue of about ₦450Billion and total equity of over ₦162Billion is the largest indigenous oil company in Nigeria.

All those praising and campaigning for Tinubu is simply for the cash benefit they are looking for as it is a known fact that BAT is one of the richest in Africa if not in the world going by his shares with the world greatest telecom giant ‘apple’.

Question to be asked is that what else is BAT looking for in life, same question asked on MKO during his time but at the end he lost it all.

All these facts are in the public domain run by the FBI, CIA and other financial crimes agencies across the globe.

