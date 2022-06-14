Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, has revealed why there is no love in marriage

0 0

Helen Paul said there is no love in marriage but within those in the marriage, and it is up to them to pour out that love into their marriages.

Posting a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, Helen wrote;

”There is no love in marriage.

Love is in people, and people put love in marriage.

You are my home @femi_bams

You are so conscious and mindful of me. I have never heard you call me Helen or mama Gbenro,but sweet names. (Sweetheart etc) Na me just spoil dey always call you with your name and children name.

I can never let go of my ATM, but you let go of yours. Once in awhile o…(Special guy)Lol

I am really trying to be romantic, and my playful nature is not allowing me o…

I love you sha. ”

