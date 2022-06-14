Codewit World News

A free and Balance flow

Relationships Society and Culture

Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, has revealed why there is no love in marriage

Agency Report Agency Report
0 0
Spread the love
       
Read Time:42 Second

Helen Paul said there is no love in marriage but within those in the marriage, and it is up to them to pour out that love into their marriages.

Posting a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, Helen wrote;

”There is no love in marriage.
Love is in people, and people put love in marriage.
You are my home @femi_bams
You are so conscious and mindful of me.

I have never heard you call me Helen or mama Gbenro,but sweet names. (Sweetheart etc) Na me just spoil dey always call you with your name and children name.
I can never let go of my ATM, but you let go of yours. Once in awhile o…(Special guy)Lol
I am really trying to be romantic, and my playful nature is not allowing me o…
I love you sha. ”

About Post Author

Agency Report

support@codewit.com
https://www.codewit.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Previous post Nigeria Election 2023: The new blackmail in town By Azuka Onwuka

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Social profiles
Close

Related Post

%d bloggers like this: