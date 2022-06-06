Codewit World News

A free and Balance flow

Africa Nollywood

VIDEO: Trouble Looms As Brand Sponsor, Bobrisky Issue Threats To Oga Sabinus Over A Skit

Agency Report Agency Report
0 0
Spread the love
18      
Read Time:47 Second

The controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has joined a Brand sponsor in calling out Nigerian Skit-maker Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, for allegedly failing to deliver an advert which he was paid millions of naira for.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, the product owner, who is currently based abroad, dragged the skit maker and influencer online for failing to seek her approval for caption before posting the content.

According to reports, the advert, which was meant for a weight loss brand (weight loss by MMA) was said to have been delivered without approval from the sponsor.

The brand sponsor alleged that Sabinus used her money to create his own personal content, and then shared it online. She warned him to call her, so they discuss how he would refund back her money.

Agency Report

About Post Author

Agency Report

support@codewit.com
https://www.codewit.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Previous post Camps of unknown gunmen destroyed in Anambra
Next post Opening Up About My Supposed Affair With Annie Idibia Affected My 9th Album”– Brymo

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Close

Related Post

%d bloggers like this: