VIDEO: Trouble Looms As Brand Sponsor, Bobrisky Issue Threats To Oga Sabinus Over A Skit

The controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has joined a Brand sponsor in calling out Nigerian Skit-maker Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, for allegedly failing to deliver an advert which he was paid millions of naira for.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, the product owner, who is currently based abroad, dragged the skit maker and influencer online for failing to seek her approval for caption before posting the content.

According to reports, the advert, which was meant for a weight loss brand (weight loss by MMA) was said to have been delivered without approval from the sponsor.

The brand sponsor alleged that Sabinus used her money to create his own personal content, and then shared it online. She warned him to call her, so they discuss how he would refund back her money.

