Layode, Inufin, Babajide to headline Ibadan Book Club reading

Ibadan Book Club (IBC) has set aside the 15th day of October 2022 to host three Ibadan-based writers, Emmanuel Adetola Layode, Ayomide Inufin D’great and Olanrewaju Babajide in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

A statement issued by the Coordinator and Secretary of the club, Ayobami Odunyemi and Hassanat Ayoade said the event would take place at the Oyo State Library Board, Opposite Cocoa House, Ibadan by 11AM prompt.

Emmanuel Adetola Layode holds degrees in Philosophy from the Department of Philosophy University of Ibadan, where he teaches Philosophy. Before now, he had taught Nigerian Politics, Political Enquiry and Analysis, and Logic and Critical Thinking at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State; and Logic and Critical Thinking at Bowen University (of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Iwo, Osun State. ‘Tola was also an Editorial Assistant with Bookcraft Publishers, Bodija, Ibadan. He had also taught English and Government at Kolmor Metropolitan College, Bodija, Ibadan. As a budding scholar, Tola’s quest for the scholarship is quite impressive, as a number of his academic papers have been published in national and international journals. Tola’s latest work, “Religion, Intersubjectivity and the Quest for Social Development” emphasizes Tola’s status as a social theorist. Being also an avid reader, Tola is an advocate of the reading culture. He will be talking on The Imperative of Reading for Social Development.

Ayomide Inufin D’great better known as Ayomide D’great is a multi award winning Creative Writer, Storyteller, Business Developer & Poet. His writings have been featured on One Global Voice, Italy, Society of Young Nigerian Writers, BamBooks, Tell Africa, Poemify Publishers Inc, Featiler Magazine, MidasMind Spotlight Magazine, NaijaHotStars, Latray Academy, Nairaland & elsewhere. His writings are centred around societal happens, relevant non-fictional occurrences and African society storytelling. You can find him on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ayomide_dgreat?r=nametag

Or Facebook @Ayomide Inufin D’great

Olanrewaju Babajide is currently a Phd Student at the Leed City University. He is a poet, Novelist, Playwright, Computer Scientist and Webmaster. Olanrewaju Babajide is currently the National Secretary of the Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN).

Prospective writers who have works in poetry, short stories and novels can also attend to read their works to other writers and readers. Membership forms and certificate of membership will be available at no charge to first timers.

Ibadan Book Club is an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW). It was founded in 2011 by SYNW in order to contribute its own quota to the growth and development of Reading Culture in Oyo State.

The Ibadan Book Club consists of a group of people who meet periodically to discuss the book they have read and exchange those books. Club members encourage each other and learn to read with a critical mind, articulating their opinions about a particular book with others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.

Some of the publications published by Ibadan Book Club are: Olubadan Centennial Anthology: a collection of essays, articles, poems and works of art in honor of Oba (Dr.) Samuel Odulana, Odugade 1, Voices from Oja Oba Market and Finally, Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections of a Mind Always in Motion.

