OYO WRITERS COMMEND MAKINDE’S LEADERSHIP STYLE

A group of writers, Writers for Democratic Change (WDC) based in Oyo State has expressed support for the leadership style of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The group also pledged its support for Gov. Seyi Makinde in his effort to reposition the state for more developmental purposes.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its Coordinator, Mr. Wole Adedoyin, the group commended the unprecedented and unparalleled effort in the ongoing structural transformation of Oyo State.

Writers for Democratic Change (WDC) who described Gov. Seyi Makinde as “an exemplary and visionary leader”, added that the governor has shown by his words and actions that “Oyo State is a Pace Setter State”.

Reiterating their maximum support for Gov. Seyi Makinde and other candidates of the PDP, Mr. Wole Adedoyin stressed: “We are confident that with the ongoing and known track record of Gov. Seyi Makinde, Continuity, progress and prosperity is assured and guaranteed.

“We have put in place structures and mobilization strategies across some strategic local government areas of Oyo State to deliver Gov. Seyi Makinde’s party, the PDP, to victory come 2023.

“We will be focusing our work at the grassroots level by sensitizing and mobilizing voters using literary activities, local markets, churches, households and booth canvassers etc. We will also enhance the visibility of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s achievements through literary activities, social media, SMS, jingles, billboards and fliers.

“We hereby reiterate our resolve to offer ourselves to work alongside the PDP statutory structure in the state to ensure Gov. Seyi Makinde total victory at the polls”.

