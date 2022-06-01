A Japanese spent man $15,000 for him to look like a dog Toko

0 0

A Japanese man named Toko has spent the whopping sum of GH₵116,250 ($15,000) for him to look like a dog Toko, a dog lover paid a Japanese company to procure him a costume that will enable him to look like a border collie Social media has reacted heavily to the man’s strange passion as some are asking why the man took such action

Toko, a Japanese dog lover, has enlisted the services of a company that made him a costume that transformed him and made him look like a dog. A video shows the man in the costume, and many social media users are asking questions, wanting to know what fueled the man’s action.

It’s his lifelong dream

The creation of the weird costume for Toko was said to have been made possible by an agency known as Zepet.

Toko was quoted by First Post, which cited a local news outlet, news.mynavi: “My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.” The video of the man in the costume was later posted on Instagram by @Ladbible.

@bilyan_bozhidarov_21 commented: “I feel like I’m on the deep web.”

@davetheyogi said: “Better than going to therapy I suppose.”

@jedhorspole commented: “Imagine that’s ur son yeah, how much would you question the way you raised him.”