Media Czar, Chief Eze Euphoric; Basks In Praises, Supplications As Wife Evang. Henrietta Celebrates Birthday

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 9 Minute, 47 Second

… Enjoins Associates, Friends and Well Wishers To Join him to Celebrate An Exceptional Woman, Erudite Evangelist & Special Gift from God to mankind

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress,(APC),Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described his wife, Evang. Henrietta Eze, as a “mulier fortis”, – virtuous woman, with a special mastery in home building and sundry matters and stands out as the embodiment of true womanhood & true definition of a virtuous Woman as explained in the Holy Book, Proverbs Chapter 31.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) made the commendation in a special birthday message he composed to wow his wife whom he said “circled the sun and turned plus-one today.”

Chief Eze in a statement he made available to news men in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State further stated:

With great pleasure and honour, I wish to announce to my friends, well-wishers, associates and brethren that this epochal day of 5th September 2022 marks another great, epochal and historical day in the life of the entire family of Chief & Mrs Eze Chukwuemeka Eze as their matriarch and unifying force, Evangelist Mrs. Ada Chioma Henrietta Eze (Snr) celebrates another birthday of God’s grace and mercy.

Reflecting on the virtues and distinguishing qualities which tips her as virtuous and with which she is stocked, Chief Eze described his wife as “a home builder, character molder, ardent supporter and personification of godliness.”

“It is she whom God used to bless my thirty years of blissful marital life and through whom God has also used to bless me with six great and exceptional children, five of whom are graduates and one, an undergraduate.”

“My dear Wife, you always make me realize how fortunate I am for having you in my life. I love you so much and hope your new age brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life,” Eze added.

The Party Chieftain used the medium to call on friends and associates to join him and his family “on this great and historical day of 5th September, 2021 to celebrate our matriarch and unifying force of my family as she marks another birthday of God’s grace and mercy.”

“Let me reiterate with all due respect to all great women that I have been privileged to come across with, my wife stands out as an embodiment of true womanhood and true definition of a virtuous woman as explained in the Holy Book, Proverbs Chapter 31.”

Expatiating,he said: “The impacts of this great daughter of God in my life, right from the very day we met back then in University of Calabar in Cross Rivers State in 1986 till date, need not be overemphasized.”

“I urge the entire world to join me to thank our Great God for considering me worthy to marry the most virtuous wife on earth, Mrs Ada Eze, a lady who is ready to sacrifice her life in order to make me and our six children happy and focused. A Prayer warrior, a Preacher of God’s Word and a Lover of the Truth.”

Testimonies by Children, Associates and Exposure of the True Nature of Evang. Ada Chioma Henrietta Chukwuemeka-Eze

Rev. Dr. Chukwuma a very close member of her church, “My sister Ada Eze today is a special day to you. And I join multitude of your friends and family to say a big congratulations and happy birthday to you. Heaven will remember your arms and respond to your needs accordingly. You will shall live to see your children children even those of Grace your last daughter. With good health also shall the lord crown you. Happy birthday ma. Shalom”F

From her daughter whom she calls mother-in-law, Pharm. Eunice Nnenna Eze, “This whole day is dedicated to you my sweet mother, life would be meaningless without a stronghold like you.

Thank you for always believing in me and my dreams, on this special day I pray for greater heights, more grace, more wisdom.

Happy Birthday, Mummy! I want you to know that I am nothing without you, but I can be everything with you. I Love you so much !”

3.From her daughter and namesake, Chioma Henrietta Eze Jnr, “Happy birthday beautiful mama!! May the lord keep blessing u and keeping u to reap all ur hard work. Your day of extreme merriment is around the corner. I am glad that you are still alive and strong, ever looking radiant in the blessings of God. We are proud of you and appreciate you.. Happy birthday Mama”

Nwaorgu Martins her junior brother stated, “Mrs Akufo Chioma Ada Henrietta Eze was born on the 5th of September at Nguru maternity to the family of late Mr and Mrs paulinus nkemjikam Nwaorgu. Adee as u mark/ celebrate ur birthday today may the Holy Spirit inspire you to greater heights. I pray for u today for long life, God’s unmerited favour and showers of blessing be ur portion ijn amen. Happy birthday to you ma”.

“Happy blessed birthday to u ma.

If only everyone had an amazing inspirator like you! D world would be a much better place; you truly are an inspiration and a role model to me thanks for being an amazing one and mother to all whom comes across to you.

I wish you many happy returns and glorious years ahead age gracefully I loves you” Chigozie Nwaorgu.

From her junior sister, Mrs. MarcolletN. Nwokocha, “My great family members both home and abroad, my precious friends on Facebook, my wonderful colleagues pls join me again and celebrate my mother, sister ,a woman with a heart of gold, God fearing and kind to a fault Evangelist Mrs Henrietta Chioma Ade EzE Happy birthday ma, u new age is blessed with good health and safety, may Almighty God grant u ur secret petitions IjN Amen congratulations ma,enjoy ur great day,”

From her junior sister whom I always refer to as her twin sister because of their closeness to each other and the wife of Prof Innocent Agu, Mrs . Chimebere Evangelista Agu: “Congratulations to you Adeem on your birthday. Thank you for allowing God to use you to touch many lives. You been a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend and confidant to some many people out there. One thing I love about you is that you can give for Africa and with a pure heart. You have a way of influencing people positively. A woman that worships and respects her husband. A preacher of the word of God and one that can be trusted. I can go on and on to write an epistle about you but I don’t want to fight with apostle Paul, he will be jealous and angry. As you celebrate today, may heaven answer all your prayers and grant you perfect health. And please don’t be sick again for you have too much Omugwos to attend to. And again don’t allow other people’s problems to pull you down. Onye Mara ebe osara ahu ya jee ebe ahu jewere towel ya Biko. You have laboured for people too much. Enjoy your day because amam ihe Chief puru ime.”

Knowing the True Nature of This Enigma of a Lady Better:

Throwing more light on the true nature of Evang. Ada Eze, an explanation of those born within August 23-September 22) under the Star of Virgo affirms all that have been stated above about this jewel of inestimable value, “Virgos are excellent advisors, always knowing how to solve a problem. This can make them helpful and extremely useful to have around, but also brings out their need to search the problem in everything and everyone around them. They will care for people they build a solid relationship with, treasuring them for years and nurturing them in every possible way. An intimate friendship with a Virgo is always earned by good deeds.

Relating on how people born with their Sun in Virgo act, they are very dedicated to their family and attentive to elderly and sick people. They understand tradition and the importance of responsibility, proud of their upbringing and everything that made their mind be as dominant as it is”

This is the true nature of Evang. Ada Eze

Finally, Lady Monica Ada Chidinma Eze a Media Chief in her own right and the first child of the family on behalf of the entire family stated and I quote “Our dearest mother, you are phenomenal, charismatic, influential woman, & an overachiever.

You don’t just go through the motions of parenthood; you go above and way beyond.

Thank you for your selfless sacrifices, love, support, and care for us even when it cost you so much to do so.”

She Reacts:

Good Morning Family.

As we all know today is a very Special Day in my life.

I have seen your FIREWORKS to celebrate what the Almighty has done and I say a very big thank you to all of us.

The Story of my life is not pleasant because it is filled with ups and downs of life’s struggle, hurts, emotional breakdown, sorrow, weeping and trauma.

On the other hand, God gifted me with an uncommon husband and children of consolation to calm down the storms of my life. You all know that there is no way I would have been happy in the house of another man than where God planted me today because my husband Chief Eze C.Eze is specially made for me and has never given me any reason to doubt his loyalty and faithfulness to the sworn oath of the marriage UNION. You our Children have also played your role in making today realistic.

I out of a very pure heart, pray that the Almighty God the Giver of life bless each and every one of you.

Is there any among u that has withdrawn from God’s Presence, Please and Please Run Back To Him. There Is No Other Name Or Power That Is As Assuring And Trusted Than That Of The Almighty God.

Remain Within The Hedge And Avoid Serpent’s Bite.

I Bless all of you this morning that all that you and children seek you will through the mercies of Our God find. May it be WELL with all of you IJN NAME” Evang. Mrs. Ada Chioma Henretta Chukwuemeka-Eze.

“The fact remains that I do wonder what would have become of my life if not for this God’s Gift to me who against all odds agreed to marry me when I had no kobo as an undergraduate.”

“I will for the rest of my life with the help of God continue to love her for bringing sunshine into my life and family. She is just a tool that God used to uplift me to my present status and I will always be grateful to God and her parents, brothers and sisters who accepted me when I was nobody and made this union to be possible.”

“I pray God to grant her more fruitful years in order to reap from all that she has sacrificed in building our union and family.”

“As we continue in this journey, I ask for your prayers my friends, Associates and brethren. God bless you all and thanks”, Chief Eze Concluded.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

About Post Author Faustinus Nwaorgu ngorokpalaresearcher@yahoo.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...