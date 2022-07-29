Ụkwaka-Umudim Nnewi Bridge: Nonso Smart Okafor Urges Governor Soludo To Reconstruct Bridge

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 56 Second

The Lawmaker representing Nnewi North Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor has called for the urgent intervention of the state government in Ukwaka bridge which has collapsed.

Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor made the appeal through a motion moved under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’ urging the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, to direct the Commissioner for Works to reconstruct the collapsed Ukwaka-Umudim bridge.

Moving the motion during the House of Assembly plenary of Thursday, 21st July, 2022, Hon. Nonso Okafor urged the Governor to come to the aid of the people of Nnewi by reconstructing the collapsed bridge.

He said that the bridge which was constructed during Dame Virgy Etiaba’s administration has collapsed thereby causing hardship for road users and affecting economic activities for residents of the area.

The Lawmaker who is seeking to represent his federal constituency under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) noted that the bridge when reconstructed will bring a sigh of relief to Nnewi residents, as the road is a very strategic in Nnewi.

Ụkwaka River Bridge is located at Umuezena Umudim Nnewi.

About Post Author Anthony Claret Anthony-Claret is a software Engineer, entrepreneur and the founder of Codewit INC. Mr. Claret publishes and manages the content on Codewit Word News website and associated websites. He's a writer, IT Expert, great administrator, technology enthusiast, social media lover and all around digital guy. ionyclaret@gmail.com https://www.codewit.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...