Codewit World News

A free and Balance flow

Africa Nigeria News

Tomorrow may never come, take over leadership now – Obasanjo urges youths

Codewit Editor Codewit Editor
0 0
Spread the love
       
Read Time:43 Second

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerian youths to take over leadership positions right now.

Obasanjo said youths should not allow anyone to address them as leaders of tomorrow, saying the tomorrow may never come.

Obasanjo claimed some corrupt leaders would destroy the so-called tomorrow if the younger generation fails to rise and take their future in their hands.

The former president made the assertions on Saturday during a special interview with former Super Eagles star, Segun Odegbami, on his Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta.

Fielding questions from Odegbami, Obasanjo said, “My advice for Nigerian youths is, never let anybody tell you that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it.

“This is the time, youths get up and make it happen,” he said.

Codewit Editor

About Post Author

Codewit Editor

editor@codewit.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Previous post The confirmed list of the Transition Committee Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Councils in Anambra State
Next post Ụkwaka-Umudim Nnewi Bridge: Nonso Smart Okafor Urges Governor Soludo To Reconstruct Bridge

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Social profiles
Close

Related Post

%d bloggers like this: