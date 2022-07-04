Eze Recalls His Encounter with this Rare Gem

0 0

Dr George holds PhD in Political Economics and Development Studies with a special interest in things of God, where he is providing Spiritual and Financial Seed in his capacity as the President, Men Missionary Union Africa, Baptist Church.

The Administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi brought us together right from 2008 when he was appointed the Senior Special Assistant SSA to Dr. Dakuku Peterside who then was appointed the Commissioner of Works and later elevated to the office of the Commissioner for Energy & Natural Resources and a member of the State Executive Council. He is one fellow whose love towards me and my family knows no bounds.

He demonstrated this in various ways but profoundly in 2016 when I was admitted for major surgery at University College Hospital Ibadan in Oyo State but ran short of the funds needed for the surgery. I was contemplating on suspending the surgery not minding that the Doctors advised the contrary but on the very day of the surgery, I got a call from Dr George asking me, “Chief Eze, where are you?” I told him that I am at UCH Ibadan, and he replied, “I am in Ibadan for missionary work and would like to see you”. Furthermore, I don’t know whether to rejoice or cry, but I came to the conclusion that God in His infinite mercy towards me sent his Angel to Ibadan on this very day just to ensure that I survived this surgery and to the Glory of God alone, Dr George deposited to the hospital the actual amount of funds needed for the surgery without even been told the amount needed for the surgery.

Dr George Is Truly a Gift to Any Person that Crosses His Path

