DIG @ 52: Eze celebrates Dawari I George @ 52

…Describes him as a Rare Gem, Pragmatic and a Study in Humility

To the glory of God and by his mercy on 1st July, 1970 God in his infinite mercy and Grace blessed mankind with a special child in the person of Dr Dawari George.

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, a member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze describes the birth of Dr Dawari George as one of the best gifts ever to mankind, a rare specie of a friend, brother, a unique Leader, a rare gem; pragmatic, a study In humility & a true Rivers Progressive

Born into a family of five children with a Baptist clergy, late Rev. George as a father with a mother who though not a Pastor but more than a Pastor as she is the Pastor of the family/home, while his father is the pastor of the Church.”

Two things his parents never took away from Dr. George and his siblings were imbibing Christian virtues in them and giving them the best education with the least educated person in his family as a Master’s degree holder.

Dr. Dawari George is a genius, a rare gem, pragmatic and a study in humility and throwing more light on this special gift to mankind, Dr Simone Weil highlighted, “Real genius is nothing else but the supernatural virtue of humility in the domain of thought.” It is when you encounter Dr. George that you will understand fully why Dr. Well could make such an assertion about him.

Eze Recalls His Encounter with this Rare Gem

Dr. George holds Ph.D in Political Economics and Development Studies with special interest in things of God, where he is providing Spiritual and Financial Seed in his capacity as the President, Men Missionary Union Africa, Baptist Church.

The Administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi brought us together right from 2008 when he was appointed the Senior Special Assistant SSA to Dr. Dakuku Peterside who then was appointed the Commissioner of Works and later elevated to the office of the Commissioner for Energy & Natural Resources and a member of the State Executive Council. He is one fellow whose love towards me and my family knows no bounds.

He demonstrated this in various ways but profoundly in 2016 when I was admitted for a major surgery at University College Hospital Ibadan in Oyo State but ran short of the funds needed for the surgery. I was contemplating on suspending the surgery not minding that Doctors advised contrary but on the very day of the surgery, I got a call from Dr. George asking me, “Chief Eze, where are you?” I told him that I am at UCH Ibadan and he replied, “I am in Ibadan for a missionary work and would like to see you”. I don’t know whether to rejoice or cry but I came to the conclusion that God in His infinite mercy towards me sent his Angel to Ibadan on this very day just to ensure that I survived this surgery and to the Glory of God alone, Dr George deposited to the hospital the actual amount of funds needed for the surgery without even been told the amount needed for the surgery.

Dr George Is Truly a Gift to Any Person that Crosses His Path

His Peace and Political Mission in Nigeria

In order to carry out his mission of peace in Nigeria he ventured into youth activism and was duly rewarded as the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter. Later was elected the National President of the Men Missionary Union of Nigerian Baptist Convention.

Appointed as Commissioner for Energy & Natural Resources, consequentially from his leadership dexterity, He later ran and emerged as member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru Federal Constituency where he served as member in the House Committees on Civil Society And Donor Agencies, Constituency Outreach, Emergency & Disaster Preparedness, Ethics & Privileges, Governmental Affairs, and Water Resources.

In the futile election of 2019 which Senator Abe and his group ensured that APC didn’t participate, Dr. George was stationed to fly the flag of the party should the candidature of Pastor Tonye Cole had an issue.

Dr George had his major leadership baptism and according to him, ” In the youth council, I had my first baptism of fire in public service. There, you had the good, the bad and the ugly. I went through hell in the hands of the youths. Your ability to be able to bring the different tendencies together; be able to control them and channel their energies, whether positive or negative, towards achieving the purpose of the youth organisation, you will know that, that will be the greatest challenge. I am not sure that there will be any changes I will face in life that will be more than being the chairman of the youth council. The experiences have been able to shape me.”

This period of his Chairmanship of the Youth Council was the height of militancy and cult activities in Rivers state. Combining that kind of sensitive office, with the negative things that were happening around, many people wondered how he was able to survive. There was also security challenge.

Sensing the above challenges and how Dr. George handled them with the greatest tact and harmony, Mr. Thomas a. Monson stated, “The principles of living greatly include the capacity to face trouble with courage, disappointment with cheerfulness, and trial with humility.”

Dr. George exhibited what a true Christian should be when he was appointed a Commissioner by ensuring that every Monday morning all members of the Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources, Rivers State, would gather in his office for prayers for 15 to 30 minutes, and he would be quoting copiously from the Bible to admonish his principal officers and staff. He was always punctual to work.

According to him “There were some things I confronted and I felt were not right: People coming late to work, absenteeism and all that. The prayers have taken care of that, without issuing a query to anyone. Before we agreed to pray, we agreed that we would not come to pray, then go back to do the same thing that people who do not pray do. We will not deceive ourselves. If a commissioner leads prayers and after that he is stealing and engaging in all kinds of things, then we will be deceiving ourselves. Absenteeism, late coming and all types of sharp practices that we came and met here, on the ground, most of them have been taken care of, by our coming together to pray,”.

“Because of this, there was a strong bond of unity in the ministry and gives the staff an idea of how the leadership thinks. It gives everyone the idea of how the followership feels. They also lead the devotion and make contributions. With all that, the bond of unity was strengthened by our prayers.

Education

Dr. George who was Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council came out with the best result in secondary school at Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

He was a graduate of Political Science, though his first love was to read Law.

According to him, “I believe that God never wanted me to be a lawyer while in Class Three in secondary school, something was in my spirit that I will have a PhD in Political Science.”

He holds Masters Degree in Political Science, specialising in Political Economy, which is called Development Studies and also has his PhD in Political Science, also in Political Economy/Development Studies, all from the University of Port Harcourt.

His Appointment as the President of the Global Baptist Men Family and His Outreach Ministry

Eze recalls the appointment of Dr. George as the President of the Global Baptist Men Family – the Baptist World Alliance Men.bh the Baptist World Alliance, founded in 1905. A fellowship of 241 conventions and unions in 126 countries and territories comprising 47 million baptized believers in 169,000 churches, while the Baptist World Alliance Men is the central organ of the Baptist World Alliance that coordinates Baptist men all over the world for the ultimate goal of impacting the world for Christ.

He further highlighted that Dr. Dawari George, an erstwhile member of the National Assembly was elected on Thursday, July 8, 2021, to oversee the Men Department of the global network of over 47 million Baptists, at 405 N. Washington St. Falls Church, Virginia, 22046 United States of America (USA), and has since assumed office.

Until his election and inauguration, Dr. Dawari George was President of the All Africa Baptist Men Fellowship. His impressive record of service in God’s Vineyard also includes serving as President of the Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, a central unifying organ of Baptist Men all over Nigeria.

Congratulating the Rivers-born pace setter for breaking new grounds and raising the bar of Christianity in the African continent, Eze called on the Rivers Baptist Conference, the Nigerian Baptist Convention and indeed, all people of faith and goodwill, to pray for and rally round Dawari, as he takes on the new tasking assignment for Kingdom advancement.

Describing him as a composite gentleman and fine breed politician whose love for service and crave for righteousness is inspiring, Eze said Rivers State and indeed Nigeria, is blessed to have men of Dawari’s sort in the polity.

Dr George and His Appreciation

The ever humble, Dr. George who wears humility as a clothe in his appreciation stated and I quote, “THANK YOU

My birthday came like every other day but you made it special with your goodwill messages and prayers.

I remain ever grateful to God and to you all for this beautiful gesture.

Thank you, Dawari ”

Finally, let me conclude by stating that I can vouch for that though it is difficult to live the life of a true child of God in this type of environment that we have a living Saint in the person of Dr. George.

It is my sincere prayer and that of my family that our Almighty God will keep, guide, guard him until he actualises his vision and mission for mankind.

Happy Birthday my dearest brother!

Happy Birthday my dearest friend!!

Happy Birthday the King that will come!!

God bless you for us.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

