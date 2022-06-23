Codewit World News

Video: Mr. Peter Obi(Con)’s Philosophy of Public Service Is Quintessentially Cerebral

Even if the rest of Nigeria gangs up and stops him (which will be a plus and a further justification for Igbo nationalism and the wider Biafran project), the reality is that Mr Peter Obi’s (CON)’s practical economic management/management economics model both at micro and macro levels is a unique one that is driven home to all.

Furthermore, it not only transcends culture, religion or political view/inclination/affiliation but also a template(if implemented) that the developing world/developing economies need; and in fact, for humanity to learn and consolidate on.

Conversely, this practical economic management activism approach of his for the revival of dashed hopes is one for which an institution is ripe and befitting. His is an economic movement for generations and must not be allowed to die.

The enthusiasm, the zeal, the resilience, and the seemingly insatiable desire of the youths across the board for societal change and better living standards must are unprecedented and should be sustained.
Finally, Mr. Obi(CON), you must more importantly begin to look inwards—–going closer home to help develop our land if they succeed in their gang-up because the conspiracy is swelling. The same goes to other politicians of Biafra extraction serving Nigeria.
