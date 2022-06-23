Reno Omokri: “Ekweremadu’s followers crucified him, and Abba Kyari’s stood by him.”

0 0

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the arrest of two Nigerians, Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice in the United Kingdom, the UK over alleged organ harvesting.

Reno lamented that as bad as former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari is, his people are staying by him until he is proven guilty while Ekweremadu’s own people are the ones already condemning him.

Stating further that in the US, Trump’s people stayed loyal to him, no matter the charge. An accusation is not a conviction.

Metropolitan Police had said the couple was charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The couple appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon and were denied bail

Reacting to this on Instagram, Reno wrote, “As bad as Abba Kyari is, his people are staying by him until he is proven guilty. In the US, Trump’s people stayed loyal to him, no matter the charge. An accusation is not a conviction. I feel sorry for this red cap chief.

“His own people are the ones already condemning him! The man could be innocent or guilty. We don’t know. A trial will determine his guilt. But what saddens me is the way and manner how own people are leading the charge to crucify him.

“His own people have totally forgotten the development he attracted to his area and are acting like he has already been convicted. I doubt he will be convicted. There must be an explanation. The man is not a pauper. But I feel sad how he is treated as an orphan.

“First have love amongst yourself before saying others don’t love you!”

