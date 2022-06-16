Rev Fr Oluoma replied to Father Mbaka on Peter Obis’s Stinginess.

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 58 Second

The Rev Fr Oluoma of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja penned an iconic reply to Fr Ejike Mbaka’s allegations that Mr Peter Obi is not fit to be the President of Nigeria because he is stingy. Read the article below

I love this stingy man who gives money to the right people.

I love this stingy man who doesn’t drink champagne with the public fund but uses it to improve their lives.

I love this stingy man whose integrity is top-notch and who can’t be deceived into showing off in public.

I love this stingy man who loves the poor masses more than himself…

I love this STINGY MAN who has refused to collect a pension from the Anambra State government since he left. This is what those people who are seen as givers do.

I love this stinky man for coming out to save the ordinary Nigerians.

Mr Peter Obi, the truth is that we DON’T DESERVE YOU, but in all your dealings, may the Heavens bless and enrich you.

I am a Catholic priest and I pray too. May these blessings follow you, child of God.

Peter is Better!

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...