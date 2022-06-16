Just in: Peter Obi and the Egyptian trip

Read Time:32 Second
Mr Peter Obi informed Nigerians via Twitter on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, of his trip to Egypt, to study how the third-largest economy in Africa after South Africa and Nigeria increased its power generation from 20,000 Megawatts to over 40,000 Megawatts in four years. For four decades, Nigeria has been fixated on 4,000 megawatts.
Photos below show Former Governor Peter Obi interacting with the top Executives and Engineers of the New Capital Power Plant in New Cairo, Egypt. The plant currently generates 4800 megawatts of electricity.
Other pictures: visit Egyptian power generating facilities
