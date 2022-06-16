Mbaka kicks against Stingy Peter Obi becoming Nigeria’s next president.

0 0

Passionate Enugu-based Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has declared that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can never become Nigeria’s president.

Mbaka, who made the declaration at his Adoration Ministry ground in Enugu, said unless God ceases to exist, Obi would never lead Africa’s most populous nation as it better to have an old man as president than a ‘stingy young man’.

“A stingy man that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want; you want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that [PDP candidate Abubakar] Atiku is seriously contesting for president; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious. We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes president, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,” said Mbaka.

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man. Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologized. No, I didn’t apologize wholeheartedly, it was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop, in obedience I had to; it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic priest. My Bishop said, ‘do it’, my own is ‘Yes my Lord’.

“I did not say he is a bad man; I said he is a stingy man. A hungry man wants someone that is generous; the man has so much money, but he is ‘I, me, myself’. But that money will not be useful to him. I am very happy now that I have spoken out. That apology is a poisonous curse against Peter Obi.

“If he is wise he should have come here after that apology to say he is sorry but he waited. Anybody supporting him is wasting his money, he is going nowhere.”

