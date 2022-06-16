Codewit World News

Big Brother Africa

BBNaija Reunion Day 10: Cross Rejects N20m From ‘CrossKay’ Fans, Jaypaul Accuses Saskay Of Denying Him[VIDEO]

Samuel David
The tenth episode of the Shine Ya Eye Reunion finally addressed one of the season’s most famous triangles.

Since the end of the season 6 show, the JayPaul, Saskay and Cross dynamics have suffered irrevocable setbacks that have ruined any chance of remaining friends.

Here are the highlights, in case you missed them:

Jaypaul vs Saskay

During the reunion show, Jaypaul accused Saskay of making an infamous comment in the lines of not knowing who he was. JayPaul also cited instances where he repeatedly made moves to maintain a healthy friendship with her but she was hellbent on denying him “more times than Judas denied Jesus Christ.”

Reacting, Saskay claimed Jaypaul was being untruthful and had high expectations from a relationship that they never labelled.

Cross vs Saskay

Cross narrated how a midnight visit to Saskay on her invitation was capitalized on by her fans, and how they (fans) sparked rumours of them sharing sexual relations. According to him, the viral voice note where he made comments about Saskay and her fan base was influenced by the rumours he believed to have come from her camp.

The BBNaija star also revealed that he rejected N20m from fans who wanted him to be in a relationship with Saskay. He said that he rejected the deals because he wanted to be on his own.

In response, Saskay did not deny his accusations but added that Cross only apologized for the voice note that leaked. Cross and Saskay confirmed the crash of their once rosy friendship after Ebuka Uchendu asked the both of them if their relationship is truly over.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE BELOW

Samuel David

