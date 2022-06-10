The sacrifices of Rivers APC stalwarts will not be in vain – Peterside

0 0

Former governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has expressed shock over the tragic traffic event yesterday along the Gwagwalada Road, close to Abuja, that claimed the lives of two officials of the party in the state. The victims were returning to Port Harcourt after the party’s Special National Convention which held last Monday.

Peterside said that though death was inevitable and a determined end to every human, he, however, noted that for the party officials to have died in the road accident, added more sorrow to the incident even as he noted that the party leader and former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the State Executive Committee, the Akuku Toru and Degema local areas chapters, but much more the bereaved families, must be pained beyond words.

Peterside, who condoled the party and its leadership, expressed the confidence that the sacrifices made in their lifetime to build APC in Akuku Toru and Degema LGAs, and by extension in Rivers State, respectively, would not be in vain.

“Even as it is natural to grief when death strikes in families like in this instance, I have the confidence that the sacrifices they made in their lifetime to build the APC in their respective local chapters into a viable democratic institution, shall not be in vain. They have planted, completed their parts and left though leaving us in tears, but their democratic credentials should always spur us to greater service,” the party stalwart added.

The former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, prayed to God to comfort the affected families and grant quick healing to all those involved in the accident. He also sent his condolences to the leadership of the Party in the State, urging them to bear the pains with fortitude.

Peterside tasked APC faithful in Rivers State to rally round the bereaved families as they left young wives and children, even as he noted that if there was any time APC in Rivers State must show love to them, it was now.

Friday, June 10, 2022

