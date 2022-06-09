PVC: Ohanaeze Ndigbo will not tolerate mindless, unprovoked attacks on Igbos in Lagos.

0 0

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organization of all Igbo worldwide, has said it will not condone mindless and unprovoked attacks on her people in Lagos State for trying to register and secure their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

The group, therefore, condemned the reported attack on the people of South-East residents in the state.

Reacting through a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide said Ndigbo should not be pushed beyond the walls.

He said: “Several videos currently circulating on social media show several youths being attacked by thugs where they had gone to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs.

“They could be heard wailing in the video that despite closing shops for that purpose, some hired thugs had prevented them from obtaining the card.

“Some Igbo youths sustained injuries in the process.

“We have already been pushed to the walls, what they are doing now amounts to pushing Ndigbo beyond the walls and the consequences could be drastic.

“The two major political parties in the country cannot deny the South-East presidential ticket and at the same time deny them the opportunity to exercise their franchise. This is a call for total anarchy in the land and we are urging the security agencies to rise to the occasion”.

Okwu called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu “to call their people to order.”

He said: “However, what we will not condone is the mindless and unprovoked attack on Igbos resident in Lagos State.

“If those behind this mayhem are not doing his bidding, he should come out and condemn their actions in strong terms. The same goes for the Lagos State Governor, who is the Chief Security Officer. He must ensure the protection of every resident of Lagos State no matter where the person comes from.

“We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deploy registration materials to churches and other public places in Lagos in order to give Nigerians free acces

Alaba International Market Lagos will be shutting down on Thursday, the movement is all about getting ur PVC. I like said, Igbo are the most political advanged group in Nigeria considering their huge presence in every corner of the country, this potential has never been trapped. pic.twitter.com/gEpcbxtzxs — Columbus (@Chude__) June 7, 2022

