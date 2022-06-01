Man arrested over the importation of fake anti-malaria drugs

0 0

A businessman named Obinna Igbo has been arrested by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for alleged importation and sale of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered anti-malarial drug.

The 32-year-old businessman has been arraigned before a Federal High Court on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale, and distribution of fake Amanta Forte soft gel (Artemether 80mg + Lumefantrine 480mg Capsules) drug at Head Bridge Market Onitsha, Anambra State.

A statement by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos, said the defendant sold the fake drugs at Shop E200, Freedom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market after importing the consignment into the country.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said that officials of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency raided three pharmaceutical outlets at Head bridge market Onitsha; namely Triphon Point Global limited, Emma Medicals Nigeria Limited and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited.

According to the NAFDAC boss, the offending product was found in Triphon Point Global Limited, and was evacuated.

