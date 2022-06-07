Video: The downfall of politicians is revealed in TB Joshua’s prophecy

1 0

Read Time: 55 Second

TB Joshua’s prophecy about the APC’s several presidential aspirants surfaces online. In the prophecy, he also revealed the downfall of popular politicians.

This is a message for the people of Nigeria. There will be a leadership struggle in the APC about who will lead and run for President, and this will have an impact on the party as a whole.

“They must be cautious. Many are not members of the group, although they are present. I’ll say it again. They must be cautious. Many are not members of the group, although they are present. That is, many people are with them in body but not in spirit. They must be cautious.

“It’s a culture, When they hear this, work on it and pray about it. At last, the PDP will pay any price to unite. They will pay any price to unite. I don’t know the price that they will pay but this is what God showed me. That is about PDP.

