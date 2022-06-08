Dubai Tourism Storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, Set to Begin Multi-City Road Show in Nigeria

0 0

Dubai Tourism Storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, set to kick off a multi-city roadshow. Dubai Tourism is joined by 33 partners across hospitality, medical, and entertainment sectors to interact with key trade partners in Nigeria. Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai Tourism) will be kicking off its annual roadshow across key cities in Nigeria. This road show further increases DET’s promotional efforts in showcasing Dubai’s ever-evolving tourism proposition to African tourists.

Experiencing strong growth in tourism numbers from Africa, Dubai Tourism is looking to sustain its momentum by strengthening relationships with all industry stakeholders in the region.

Accompanied by 32 Dubai-based partners, Dubai Tourism will begin the 2022 roadshow in Abuja on June 7, followed by Port Harcourt on June 9 and Lagos on June 14. The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in Nigeria.

Things to be showcased at the roadshow, span across travel, accommodation, entertainment and

citywide events, with a focus on family travel and medical tourism. Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and Medical facilities updates.

Speaking on the growing relationship between Dubai and Nigeria, Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa) for Dubai Tourism said: “Nigeria is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast growing market. The upcoming road show gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai remains front of mind for Nigerian travellers.We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark road show.

In 2019, Nigeria was one of our top-performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer”

Dubai Tourism will be joined by the following partners: Hotels – Al Khoory Hotel, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Copthorne Hotel, Emaar Hospitality (Address hotels, Vida, Rove, Armani), Ghaya Grand Hotel, Golden Sands Hotel Apartments, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, La Ville Hotel & Suites, Jumeirah Group, Mandarin Oriental, Millennium Airport Hotel, Palazzo Versace, SLS Hotel and Residences, Sheraton Mall of the

Emirates,

Healthcare – Dubai Healthcare Authority, American Hospital, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Kings College Hospital, Neuro Spine Hospital, and Thumbay Hospital.

Destination Management Company – Dusk Travel & Tourism, Golden Treasure Tourism, Mida Tourism, Pacific Destination Tourism, Rayna Tourism, Red Apple Middle East Tourism, The Tour Designers, and White Sands Tours & Travel.

Attractions – Dubai Parks & Resorts

Airlines – Emirates Airline

About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism):

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate. Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

