Conte: “I dislike playing in an open style and conceding six, seven, or eight goals.”

Eight o'clock p.m., live on BT Sport 3

Eintracht Frankfurt’s line-up Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, N’Dicka; Knauff, Rode, Sow, Jakic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Muani.

Substitutes Grahl, Ramaj, Smolcic, Alidou, Borre, Alario, Chandler, Lenz, Dina Ebimbe, Pellegrini.

Tottenham line-up

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane.

Replace Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Davies, Spence, Doherty, Sessegnon, Skipp, White, Bissouma, and Bryan with Sanchez, Davies, Spence, Doherty, and Doherty.

The latest Tottenham team news

What occurs after a loss if not “Daddy knows best”? Yes… he sends out the same eleven players.

And welcome to live coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of Champions League Group D matches. Eintracht Frankfurt are the current Europa League champions. Both teams have beaten Marseille and lost to Sporting in the competition thus far. They enter tonight’s match hoping to hang on to the Lisbon club’s coattails in second place (or perhaps leapfrog them as they trail 3-1 at the Velodrome!).

In 1981-82, Spurs defeated Bayern Munich 3-2 in a two-legged quarterfinal of the Cup Winners’ Cup thanks to Glenn Hoddle’s goal at the Waldstadion. Antonio Conte leads them into this match after addressing his critics yesterday, who have accused him of an overabundance of caution and of fielding teams with tactics and formations that are antithetical to ‘audere est facere’ and the club’s most cherished traditions.

His justification for his… er… defensiveness is “Daddy knows best.” They should have faith in him to establish the foundations of a winning mentality, which involves taking as few risks as possible at the back. His record gives him the right to manipulate Tottenham in any way he sees fit, given that he is typically quite abrasive when criticised. To stay as secure as possible at the back and address the deficiencies in midfield, it would suffice to switch from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2, with Oliver Skipp or Yves Bissouma coming into midfield and, if healthy, Dejan Kulusevski playing as the right wing-back. Of course, however, “Daddy knows best.”

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost Filip Kostic from the Europa League team that defeated West Ham and Rangers last season, but have acquired a man who has scored the game-winning goal in a World Cup final. It’s great to see Mario Gotze doing so well on his Bundesliga return, scoring the opening goal in the weekend’s 2-0 victory over Union Berlin that helped them move up to sixth place after their fourth win in five games.

Ben Davies and Lucas Moura are absent from the Spurs roster. Eintracht Frankfurt released Kristijan Jakic and Jerome Onguen.

Join us shortly for the latest team news.

