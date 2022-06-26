In Benue, troops neutralise three bandits and capture four kidnappers.

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 56 Second

According to the Defence Headquarters, during recent operations in Benue, the Operation Whirl Stroke forces captured four kidnappers, killed three bandits, and freed a kidnapped victim.

Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the director of defence media operations, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops had on June 24 arrested four suspected kidnappers at Igumale Council Ward of Ado Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the identities of the suspects as Alhaji Abdullahi (18), Sale Hassan (22), Usman Abdullahi (20) and Ibrahim Iliyasu (23).

According to him, all arrested criminals have been handed over to the police for necessary action.

Onyeuko said the troops also conducted a raid at a bandits hide out at Mbahuwuhe village in Utange council ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

He said the operation led to the killing of three bandits and the rescue of a kidnapped victim who was on blindfold in the hideout with injuries.

According to him, the rescued victim is presently undergoing treatment.

“Several items including a motorcycle, and two cell phones among others were recovered before the hideout was brought down.

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...