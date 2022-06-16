Codewit World News

Fr Mbaka is afraid that Peter Obi will close his adoration ministry and swears that he will not become president.

Yesterday was a bad day for us. Amid a growing hardship and growing embrace of Mr Peter Obi, it is very unfortunate that we still have a priest who preaches hate when his colleagues are preaching love and the need to collect PVC’s and vote for Obi.
Yesterday’s attack by the respected Priest, Fr Ejike Mbaka on our Leader, Mr Peter Obi in particular was unwarranted and unhelpful. It served as a serious distraction from the task at hand, which is to encourage us to work together and ensure he emerges the President to arrest our haemorrhaging resources through his outstanding frugality in the use of resources, which obviously conflicts with the extravagant leadership style the priest is accustomed to.
The Obidients need to get back on track in terms of focusing on what we need to do to promote our candidates instead of dwelling on what I consider a subjective view of a Priest who identified with the present government and considered it divine intervention.
Please do not join words with him, instead pray for him as this is his lowest moment. Also, remind him that Mr Peter Obi is not vindictive and would not close his adoration ground. The priest is free to vote for the dollar-sharing candidates of other parties.

