Cookie Policy (EU)

This Cookie Policy was last updated on June 15, 2022 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the European Economic Area and Switzerland
1. Introduction
Our website, https://www.codewit.com (hereinafter: "the website") uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as "cookies"). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.
2. What are cookies?
A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.
3. What are scripts?
A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.
4. What is a web beacon?
A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.
5. Cookies
5.1 Technical or functional cookies
Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.
5.2 Statistics cookies
We use statistics cookies to optimise the website experience for our users. With these statistics cookies we get insights in the usage of our website. We ask your permission to place statistics cookies.
5.3 Advertising cookies
On this website we use advertising cookies, enabling us to gain insights into the campaign results. This happens based on a profile we create based on your behaviour on https://www.codewit.com. With these cookies you, as website visitor, are linked to a unique ID but these cookies will not profile your behaviour and interests to serve personalised ads.
5.4 Marketing/Tracking cookies
Marketing/Tracking cookies are cookies or any other form of local storage, used to create user profiles to display advertising or to track the user on this website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Because these cookies are marked as tracking cookies, we ask your permission to place these.
5.5 Social media buttons
On our website we have included buttons for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Disqus and Pinterest to promote webpages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Disqus and Pinterest. These buttons work using pieces of code coming from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Disqus and Pinterest themselves. This code places cookies. These social media buttons also can store and process certain information, so a personalized advertisement can be shown to you.
Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymised as much as possible. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Disqus and Pinterest are located in the United States.
6. Placed cookies
Google Ads Optimization
Marketing/Tracking
Google Ads Optimization
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google Ads Optimization for showing advertisements. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Ads Optimization Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Facebook
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Usage
We use Facebook for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Facebook Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Google various services
Functional
Google various services
Functional
Usage
We use Google various services for website development. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google various services Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Google reCAPTCHA
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Google reCAPTCHA
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google reCAPTCHA for spam prevention. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google reCAPTCHA Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
WordPress
Functional
WordPress
Functional
Usage
We use WordPress for website development. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Analytics
Statistics
Google Analytics
Statistics
Usage
We use Google Analytics for website statistics. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Statement.
Statistics
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Maps
Marketing/Tracking
Google Maps
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google Maps for maps display. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Maps Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
YouTube
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
YouTube
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Usage
We use YouTube for video display. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the YouTube Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
PayPal
Functional
PayPal
Functional
Usage
We use PayPal for payment processing. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the PayPal Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
AddThis
Marketing/Tracking, Statistics, Functional
AddThis
Marketing/Tracking, Statistics, Functional
Usage
We use AddThis for providing social share buttons. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the AddThis Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Statistics
Name
Expiration
Function
Twitter
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Twitter for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Twitter Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
LinkedIn
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Usage
We use LinkedIn for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the LinkedIn Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
WhatsApp
Functional
Functional
Usage
We use WhatsApp for chat support. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the WhatsApp Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Instagram
Marketing/Tracking
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Instagram for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Instagram Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
TikTok
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
TikTok
Marketing/Tracking, Functional
Usage
We use TikTok for video display. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the TikTok Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Usage
Sharing data
Sharing of data is pending investigation
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
7. Consent
When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. As soon as you click on "Save preferences", you consent to us using the categories of cookies and plug-ins you selected in the pop-up, as described in this Cookie Policy. You can disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.
7.1 Manage your consent settings
8. Your rights with respect to personal data
You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:
- You have the right to know why your personal data is needed, what will happen to it, and how long it will be retained for.
- Right of access: You have the right to access your personal data that is known to us.
- Right to rectification: you have the right to supplement, correct, have deleted or blocked your personal data whenever you wish.
- If you give us your consent to process your data, you have the right to revoke that consent and to have your personal data deleted.
- Right to transfer your data: you have the right to request all your personal data from the controller and transfer it in its entirety to another controller.
- Right to object: you may object to the processing of your data. We comply with this, unless there are justified grounds for processing.
To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you, but you also have the right to submit a complaint to the supervisory authority (the Data Protection Authority).
9. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies
You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.
Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our websites again.
10. Contact details
For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:
Codewit World News
Rautkallionkatu 10, FI-01360
Finland
Website: https://www.codewit.com
Email: moc.tiwedc@troppus
Phone number: +358443031191
This Cookie Policy was synchronised with cookiedatabase.org on June 15, 2022
Facebook Comments