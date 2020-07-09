Nigeria News

War in Nigeria as northern governors approve ranching

Posted on Author ionyclaret Comment(0)

Following the recent developments in trying to solve the problem of Fulani herdsmen invasion in Nigeria, the Federal government has carved out strategies to develop ranches in all parts of the federation to house the Fulani herdsmen settle with their cattle and reduce the nomadic movements around the country.

The Northern governors’ Forum held Thursday expressed concern on ranching in Nigeria, but they have in the meeting backed the movement to build ranches all over the country. After listing the benefits of ranches to Nigerians the governors noted that this would be the best solution to the constant communal crises in the federation.

If the building of ranches is adopted in Nigeria, there would be many ranches in every state of the federation, just like there are many farms in the states. The ranches would not only harbour the cattle but also the Fulani men that own the cattle together with the buyers from all parts of the nation.

The possession of heavy fire powers by the Fulani herd’s men is what scares many Nigerians, as most argue that the clashes and killings are multiplying now because the Fulani’s were given free movement to all parts of the country and carrying guns with them.

Though the southern parts of Nigeria see this as an invasion rather than a solution to the ongoing crisis. They, however, stated categorically that Fulani’s want to invade the country under the rulership of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and as such would not support the building of ranches in all parts of the nation to avoid turning Nigeria to animals farm.

Anthony-Claret Onwutalobi
ionyclaret
Anthony-Claret is a software Engineer, entrepreneur and the founder of Codewit INC and CEO of Portia Web Solutions. Mr. Claret publishes and manages the content on Codewit Word News website and associated websites. He's a writer, IT Expert, great administrator, technology enthusiast, social media lover and all around digital guy.
https://www.codewit.com

Related Articles
Nigeria News

Jonathan: I will Be Appreciated after Office

Posted on Author Jaiyeola Andrews

President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said Nigerians would appreciate him for the transformation he has brought to bear in the country after he must have left office as president.
Nigeria News

Anambra 2014: Governorship for sale

Posted on Author Henry Umoru

The conduct of the PDP in the run up to the Anambra gubernatorial election shows that the party’s ticket may be for sale to the highest bidder. PENULTIMATE  week,  the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, rolled out its guidelines for the Anambra State primary election in preparation for the state gubernatorial poll fixed for November […]
Nigeria News

The rich also cry: Killer metals in the blood

Posted on Author Naomi Claret

In this second part of a three-part series, TOYOSI OGUNSEYE reports that medical tests conducted on 16 residents of Adekunle Fajuyi Estate, off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos, who are exposed to fumes from Universal Steels Limited, revealed heavy metals in their blood, urine and water that could lead to death On any weekday, the air […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.